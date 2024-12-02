AccuFund releases updated accounting suite for AP automation

With this latest release, AccuFund builds on its user interface and offers features that enhance government and nonprofit operations to the following modules: accounts payable, accounts receivable, cash receipts, client accounting, employee portal, financial reports, genera; ledger, grants, human resources, payment portal, payroll, representative payee, requisitions and task scheduler.

Other features include intelligent automation – users can link disconnected processes together and automate steps of conditional processes within AccuFund –, AccuFunds Business Rules that enable clients to customise the software, such as vendor onboarding processes or adhering to unique posting rules. Moeover, the programs module creates a depository for non-accounting information within AccuFund, enabling tracking of information such as dates (start dates, deadlines), tasks, documents, billing rules, and other non-accounting information.