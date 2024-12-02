Accrualify, Visa partner to launch corporate card

This partnership was done with Accrualify joining Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program. Accrualify will bring payments solutions to corporate finance teams. The feature aims to bring controls for spending limits, merchant restricts, real-time spend tracking, employee spends management with pre-approval expenditure, enhanced fraud controls, virtual, and physical card issuance from one platform.

Visa’s payment infrastructure will help provide Accrualify customers with corporate card solutions that allow them to issue virtual cards and plastic cards, according to CPI.