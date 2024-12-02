Accrualify becomes a Sage Intacct Marketplace partner

While Accrualify has had Intacct integration capabilities for over a year, this partnership means the Accrualify platform technology has been reviewed and approved by Sage Intaccts partnership team.

As an official Sage Intacct Marketplace partner, Accrualify has been vetted for security, reliability, and efficacy on the Intacct system. This means that Sage Intacct users can trust the Accrualify platform to integrate with Intacct to reduce manual data entry, automate more procure-to-pay and accounts payable processes, and better manage their vendors.

Accrualify integrates with Sage Intacct via their APIs. These API connections allow for real-time data transfer between the two systems. Sage Intacct users can utilise Accrualifys automation features in conjunction with Sage Intaccts in order to expose purchase order request forms to all your employees, then use the approval workflows in Sage Intacct and enhance automated invoice processing in Sage Intacct by utilizing Accrualifys OCR and 2-way / 3-way matching tools, amongst other benefits.