Accor, Visa sign global partnership for payments experiences

As part of the partnership, Accor’s loyalty program will be brought together with Visa’s global payment capabilities to create the new ALL Visa card. This means that members who apply for the new Visa card will be enabled to use it for everyday purchases everywhere Visa is accepted.

Moreover, Accor will be collaborating with Visa partner financial institutions and banks in key markets across Europe, North and South America, Middle East, and Asia Pacific to issue the new ALL Visa card. Members will be offered tailored rewards based on customer preferences, as well as the ability to earn more loyalty points when staying at an Accor property or when making purchases.