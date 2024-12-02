Accor, Alibaba to facilitate services for Chinese travelers

As per the agreement, the companies’ goal is to develop digital applications and loyalty programmes to appeal to Chinese consumers over the next five years. Alibaba has about 700 million consumers in China, and it has a travel arm called Fliggy that will facilitate consumers booking hotels, catering services, and entertainment offerings through Accor. As such, customers will be able to use the digital payment service operated by Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial, Alipay.

Moreover, Accor has about 4,900 hotels and residences in 110 countries. It rebranded itself earlier in 2019 as Accor versus AccorHotels, and it mentioned it would spend USD 255 million on a new loyalty program called ALL, which stands for Accor Live Limitless. The rollout of that new programme will be helped by Alibaba, which will offer digital marketing and other capabilities.

In addition, Accor has developed a program specifically for Chinese consumers dubbed Haoke, which sees that Accor hotels incorporate Chinese language in its signage and menus, Chinese dishes, Chinese-speaking staff, and other services.