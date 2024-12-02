AccessPay, Global Reach Partners enter partnership for cross-border fx payments

Companies who import, export or do business overseas can now use both AccessPay and Global Reach Partners to access a single global payments system.

AccessPay uses cloud-based technology to provide solutions for Bacs, Direct Debit Management, SWIFT, Faster Payments, SEPA, HMRC RTI and Multi-Bank Cash Management.

Global Reach Partners is a financial group with expertise in foreign exchange, providing corporates with access to global currencies and international payment services.