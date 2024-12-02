Access Idaho launches OntheGo mobile payment app

Downloadable from the Google Play Store, OtG is offered to government entities for capturing credit and debit card payments with any Android smartphone or tablet in the field, at conferences and events, or whenever funds need to be collected outside the office.

If outside cell or Wi-Fi coverage, the reader stores transaction data securely. Upon connecting to a service area or Wi-Fi network, the application automatically processes the pending payments. An email receipt can be sent automatically or manually after a transaction.

The mobile service accepts American Express, Discover, MasterCard and Visa payments through Access Idaho’s secure payment processor.

Access Idaho currently offers OtG to state, county and city government entities in Idaho only.