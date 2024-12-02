Acceptto purchases behavioral biometrics platform

The Cognitive Authentication platform is based on machine learning, and is designed to replace password-based authentication with behavioral biometrics. Its solution, “It’sMe”, is designed to operate across mobile devices, web browsers, and enterprise applications.

Acceptto is aiming its authentication solutions primarily at the healthcare market. The company has closed a series-A funding round led by Aetna Ventures, the VC arm of a health insurance company. Moreover, Acceptto is also showcasing its technology at H-ISAC 2018, an event focused on digital and physical security in healthcare.

The startup received FIDO certification in summer 2018, however, it did not disclose the amount of capital raised in its series-A funding round, but noted that it was led by Millennium Technology Value Partners and Celeres Capital.