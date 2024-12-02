AcceptEmail authorised by Google for use of Action buttons

With Google Actions, the company provides billers with a feature that enables an enhanced visibility of AcceptEmails in the inbox of Gmail and Inbox users. Following the announcement, bill receivers can pay directly from their mail overview on desktop, but also on a mobile device.

Upon arrival of an AcceptEmail in Gmail or Inbox the link to the transaction page appears automatically. Receivers can now click on the pay button which is shown directly in their inbox without even having to open the message, select their preferred payment method and make a payment.

In recent news, AcceptEmail has selected Worldpay, a global payment processing, risk and alternative payments provider to power its international e-billing solutions.