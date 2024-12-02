Acceptacard selects Credorax as merchant acquirer for payment processing solutions

Launched in 2008, Credorax has evolved from a fintech company into a European commercial bank licensed by the Malta Financial Services Authority. Credorax is an acquirer that can meet the payment needs of both card-not-present and card-present merchants across Europe. From ecommerce to mPOS, Credorax is fulfilling the needs of both multichannel and omnichannel demands of entrepreneurs as well as large enterprises. Partnerships with payment providers like Acceptacard enable Credorax to bring these services to UK merchants.

Acceptacard offers card-processing solutions to businesses of all sizes, with a choice of merchant accounts, a full multichannel service (online, telephone, face-to-face) and the latest Chip & PIN & mPOS terminal technology.