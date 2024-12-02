ACCEO inks deal with Mastercard for omnichannel payment solutions to global merchants

This partnership enables ACCEO to provide a solution to global retailers that unifies payment acceptance across all digital and in store shopping channels. The combined offer includes PCI-validated solutions that ensure secure payments through the use of tokenisation, point-to-point encryption and EMV support. Hosted Payment pages, SecureCode and MasterPass complete a unified commerce experience.

The ultimate goals are to provide safety and security for both the retailers and their customers, and to lead with technology and infrastructure that ensure a reliable and scalable solution to support a wide range of established and emerging payment methods.

Building on ACCEO’s current in store retail payment solution, ACCEO Tender Retail, the new partnership allows retailers to give consumers a connected shopping experience, wherever and however they decide to pay around the world, whether shopping in New York, Dubai, Paris or London.