Accenture Tech connects Corda, Fabric, DA and Quorum blockchains

The interoperability node can connect four enterprise platforms: Hyperledger Fabric, R3s Corda, Quorum, developed by global bank JPMorgan Chase, and Digital Asset (DA). Initially, the bridging of blockchains was done between Hyperledger Fabric and Quorum, and then the same architecture was applied to connecting R3 Corda and DA.

The node provides lines of communication between two or more distributed ledger technology (DLT) platforms, and includes embedded business logic that contains standards, policies and guidelines by which the different blockchain platforms have agreed to work together.

The new system can account for different latency in consensus. This means that if one ecosystems DLT platform runs faster or differently than the other, then part of the logic in the interoperability node is to decide how to treat that. Thus, a transaction that is relevant for both platforms could mean that the two ecosystems agree to wait via some kind of pending state to allow the other one to catch up.