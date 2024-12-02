Accenture partners with Quantexa

The investment, which remains undisclosed and was done through Accenture Ventures, will help Quantexa accelerate the development of its artificial intelligence (AI) solution and network analytics technology working with Accenture Applied Intelligence.

As part of the agreement, Accenture will build new capabilities combining its technology and risk expertise with Quantexa’s network analytics platform.

The collaboration aims to develop multiple AI-enabled solutions addressing business challenges in areas including anti-money laundering, credit risk and customer insight.

In addition, Accenture’s Financial Crime Analytics Utility, a data Analytics-as-a-Service platform, will help train Quantexa’s dynamic network analytics models.