Accenture joins Israeli The Floor fintech hub

Accenture will evaluate potential innovations for its clients and potentially its own strategic investments, while mentoring start-ups and strengthening its ties to the Israeli technology community.

The Floor was founded in 2016 with support from Banco Santander, HSBC, Intesa Sanpaolo and RBS, and from Intel Corporation. It offers fintech entrepreneurs and start-ups a platform to collaborate with financial services institutions, technology companies and venture capitalists.



Accenture has been promoting fintech venture innovation since 2010, when it co-founded the FinTech Innovation Lab with the Partnership Fund for New York City. The Lab is a mentorship and accelerator programme for financial technology ventures.

Accenture launched additional labs in London in 2012, and in Hong Kong and Dublin in 2013. The programme is supported by 33 of the world’s financial institutions. Nearly 100 ventures have participated in the Labs, raising more than USD 335 million in financing after the programme. Between 2010 and 2015 global investment in fintech ventures has grown from USD 1.8 billion to USD 22.3 billion.