Accenture acquires Italian ecommerce specialist Openmind

Founded in 2004, Openmind works with client such as Allianz, Maserati, Barilla, Max Mara and Luxottica on topics including commerce, content, online strategy, experience design and technology. The company works mainly for companies in the retail, fashion and luxury segments, in Italy and beyond.

According to the latest financial figures, cited by Consultancy.eu, Accenture Interactive is a USD 10 billion division of Accenture. Much of its revenue has been developed through a buy-and-build growth strategy – notable agencies the firm has acquired over the years include Droga5, Fjord, Karmarama, Bow & Arrow, and Shackleton.