Accenture acquires Businet System to help clients deliver personalised ecommerce experiences

According to the press release, as the world of ecommerce has fundamentally shifted, companies are looking for a customised and personalised experience for their customers powered by technology. Therefore, Accenture’s breadth of technological capabilities combined with Businet System’s industry ecommerce capabilities will be a winning formula for clients. Besides, Businet System’s 40 employees will join Accenture Interactive in Japan. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Since its founding in 1999, Businet System has developed and operated ecommerce sites for more than 60 companies mainly within the domestic apparel and retail industries. Businet System’s proprietary OMS works seamlessly with Salesforce Commerce Cloud and has been implemented at clients across industries.

Overall, combined with Accenture’s broader global ecosystem, including its long-standing strategic relationship with Salesforce, this acquisition will help clients reimagine their ecommerce business around delivering improved experiences for their customers.