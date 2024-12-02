Accelya launches new payment gateway for airlines

Accelya Payment Gateway combines Mastercard Payment Gateway Services’ payment technology for merchants with Accelya’s understanding of the airline financial ecosystem to create a platform designed specifically to manage the complexities airlines face with payment processing and financial reconciliation.

The Accelya Payment Gateway integrates into the existing Accelya Payments Solution portfolio, which provides a 360º view of payments such as CardClear (for aggregation and billing), Payments Reconciliation (which provides transaction level control of every payment received to identify missing payments), and Chargeback Management (a dynamic, outsourced service that centralises the airlines chargeback process).

