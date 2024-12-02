Accelerated Payments partners with inflverse

Using Accelerated Payments funding solutions, inflverse has developed a proprietary platform that makes the creator economy more financially stable by revolutionising payments.











The economic landscape of content creators

Creators leverage platforms like YouTube and Meta to build genuine audiences, collaborating with brands whose target demographics align with their own. Goldman Sachs Research reports 50 million creators in the economy, set to reach USD 480 billion by 2027. Many medium to large creators partner with talent agencies for commercialisation, including invoicing and payments.

Liquidity issues are a growing problem for both agencies and their creators, due to heightened macro-economic challenges and extended payment terms. Agencies are caught in a balancing act, navigating between brands' delayed payments and creators' urgent need for access to their earnings to sustain their livelihoods. Acknowledging creators as the SMEs of the future, the partnership between Accelerated Payments and inflverse is directly tackling the challenges encountered by the financially underserved creator economy.





Helping creators receive payments more easily

The Visa Creator Commerce Study found 90% of creators have experienced issues when getting paid presenting a significant opportunity for innovative financial products that solve the payment issue.

By seamlessly integrating with Accelerated Payments' global funding solutions, inflverse’s technology offers creator agencies end-to-end invoice management and collections, giving instant access to advanced funding. This allows agencies to compensate their creators within 24 hours of campaign completion.

Commenting on the partnership, Officials from Accelerated Payments said they recognise the significance of cash flow management for creators and their agencies, especially in an industry as dynamic as the creator economy. Their collaboration with inflverse aims to address the unique challenges faced by creator agencies by offering simple, flexible, and innovative financing solutions. They achieve this by providing funding solutions to power inflverse invoice financing platform.

inflverse’s representatives said that through their strategic partnership with Accelerated Payments, with access to funding across all major creator markets, they empower their agency partners to compensate their talent the very next day, whilst minimising payment risks. Addressing the primary challenge in the creator economy—payments—is their first step towards developing on of the industry's first end-to-end creator-focused campaign management tools.