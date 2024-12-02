Accel-KKR acquires fintech company Sageworks

According to Accel-KKR, acquiring Sageworks was a necessary move for its productivity and growth. Since Sageworks launched ProfitCents in 1998, it has broadened its technologies to banks and credit unions, through lending, credit and portfolio risk software products

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused private equity company that invests primarily in software and technology-enabled services businesses. The company provides capital for buyouts and growth investments, covering services such as recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs and going private transactions.