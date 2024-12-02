ACC payment card manufacturer to integrate Zwipe's biometric technology

ACC is a Hong Kong-based specialist smart card manufacturer that has begun integrating the biometric inlay platform from Zwipe into its production facility to prepare for Zqipe Pay ONE’s launch when it becomes available later in the year.

ACC is currently working at full capacity, and has committed to issuing biometric payment cards this year. The company is also in the application process for certification with a full card scheme to expand its offerings to issuers in the region.

Zwipe also partnered with another Hong Kong-based card manufacturer, Toppan Forms Card Technologies earlier this month.