ACBA-Credit Agricole Bank to start accepting JCB cards in Armenia

ACBA-Credit Agricole Bank has begun servicing JCB cards in the acquiring network and in a network of self-service devices.

ACBA-Credit Agricole Bank includes 58 branches throughout Armenia, 1,400 POS-terminals, and has a developed network of ATMs. The Bank provides financial solutions with an emphasis on the agricultural sector of the country.

JCB has more than 110 million JCB card members in 24 countries and regions. Currently, JCB cards are accepted at around 30 million merchants in the world.