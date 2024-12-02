Acapture releases free cross-border ecommerce library for online merchants

Online retailers, marketplaces, and other ecommerce merchants can use the resource to develop efficient strategies for expanding cross-border.

Each infographic provides stats, facts and figures from a major ecommerce region, illustrated with clear, reader-friendly graphics.

By understanding the preferred local payment methods, the most popular B2B and B2C product categories, top import and export regions, most popular ecommerce sites and much more, merchants can make informed strategic decisions based on the most up-to-date trends and consumer behavior.

As well as key cross-border data from markets such as Australia, Brazil, Belgium, China, Canada, France, Norway, Germany, India, New Zealand, the UK, the USA, Poland and so on, the infographics give clear insight to omnichannel merchants, by presenting the internet, mobile and smartphone penetration, number of online shoppers, mobile payments and preferred mobile OS in each country. This allows merchants to give the appropriate focus on different channels from one cross-border market to the next.

To find out more about Acapture and for a complete list of its services and offering, please visit our dedicated online payments company database.