Acapture processes payments for CrowdyHouse, Boatsters

Both online services will be utilising Acapture payment solutions that have been created to handle the often complex transactions typical in this sector.

Boatsters handles transactions between boat owners and boat enthusiasts in an expanding number of regions across the globe, using a sharing economy model similar to that of Airbnb. CrowdyHouse is an international marketplace for designers and makers that has democratised the design industry by allowing design fans to purchase directly from the source.

Acapture’s commitment to enabling marketplaces to reach their full growth potential is further underlined by the release of its latest white paper Online Marketplace Payments.

