Acapture introduces PSD2-compliant payment product for merchants

By adding this service to its portfolio, the company now offers a BaFin validated PSD2-compliant solution to its international clientele, supporting marketplaces, sharing economy operators, franchises, online travel agencies and other companies handling third-party funds to become fully compliant with PSD2.

As a licensed payment institution in the EU, Acapture is accredited to handle transactions on its merchants behalf. The company processes and collects the funds, which are then stored in a third-party account. Through a set of APIs calls, the merchant can instruct the system to split transactions and payout funds to its sellers. The seller can receive funds directly into their bank accounts, with no need for e-wallets.

Alongside the challenge of PSD2, the organizations also need to manage complex payouts to various partners. Through SlicePay, the marketplace receives a single payment from the buyer, which is split between the sellers, in the right currency, at the right time and in compliance with all regulations. If needed, a secured account can be used to hold the funds until the product is delivered

Through PSD2, the European Union opens up the market to new parties, lowers the influence of banks and adds new measures to protect citizens and their funds. Organizations that operate a marketplace business model are generally disrupted by PSD2. They need to either obtain a payment institution license or find an accredited partner to fulfil the transactions on their behalf. This also applies to Asia/US based merchants if they want to expand their business into Europe.