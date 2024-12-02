Acapture becomes TravelBirds payments processor

With Acapture’s payment solution, which supports global card acquiring, over 150 currencies and over 60 alternative payment methods, TravelBird’s international customer base will be able to pay for holidays in their own currency using their preferred method.

Acapture’s platform will allow TravelBird to not only handle international card payments but also accept many payment methods in regions where cards are not prevalent, such as iDeal, PayPal, SEPA, Sofort, direct debit, online banking in Scandinavia and more.

Backed up with card processing, global acquiring and cross-border knowledge of its parent company Payvision plus its in-house fraud management tools, Acapture ensures processing for international transactions. Travel bookings are the largest single component of all ecommerce business, with the industry’s worldwide revenue due to hit USD 830 billion by 2017.

For more information about Acapture, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.