Acapture and Boatsters launch end-to-end VR webshop

The solution was designed by Acapture as a while label application, allowing it to be utilized and customised by any merchant looking to expand its offerings with virtual reality technology. When a customer wants to purchase something in the webshop, transactions are supported through the Acapture’s payment platform.

Webshops created with this application can be accessed by consumers via their smartphone using a wide range of headsets. Furthermore, the solution gathers data about the customer’s shopping journey from all online, offline, mobile and virtual channels and creates a complete overview of the consumer shopping patterns that merchants can use to optimise its ecommerce offerings.

According to research by Acapture, almost 50% of worldwide shoppers see VR as the next step in the evolution of the shopping experience. Millennials and generation Z consumers, in particular, are more comfortable with virtual commerce.