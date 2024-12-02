Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank signs up as a member of TRADEASSETS

Under the agreement, ADIB will be able to use TRADEASSETS to automate primary and secondary market trade finance pricing and communication with banking counterparts globally.

Launched in 2018 by Fintech Innovations International and using blockchain technology, TRADEASSETS was built to create transparency in the traditional deal-making process, increase connectivity between institutions globally, and make trade finance more accessible. Their objectives are to create an electronic trade finance marketplace for banks, use automation and functionality to digitize and upgrade the manual process.