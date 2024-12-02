Absa teams up with fintech startup walletdoc

Walletdoc is an app designed for bill payments on the go. Its features include notifications for bill arrivals/payment dates, the ability to remember account/reference numbers for payments and electronic bill storage.

To get started, users create an account on the service and ask billers to direct all bills to the associated walletdoc email address. The app will then give you relevant notifications/reminders and allow for seamless payments (including the ability to pay for multiple bills in one payment).

The app supports a host of billers, including municipalities, Telkom, Eskom, the SABC, the SPCA, media outlets, Cell C and more.

More than that, Absa said that they trialled walletdoc with customers before, receiving a positive response.