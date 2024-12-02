Absa partners with Stitch and Ozow to launch Absa Pay

This collaboration integrates Absa's direct bank APIs, including Absa Pay, Capitec Pay, and Nedbank Direct API, into Stitch's 'pay by bank' solution. This allows Absa clients to make payments directly from their Absa account to any Stitch merchant that integrates Absa Pay.

Stitch officials highlighted the growing popularity of 'pay by bank' as a payment method in South Africa due to its seamless experience, speed, and security. Moreover, Absa has become the latest major bank in the country to offer a direct API, enabling clients to make secure bank payments to online merchants without entering banking details online. In essence, the API is integrated into various payment aggregators and merchant websites, enabling consumers to complete bank account transactions with minimal steps and additional security measures.

The integration of Ozow's platform with Absa Pay aims to enhance the digital payments ecosystem in South Africa through Open Banking payments interfaces. This collaboration underscores a significant shift in consumer banking interactions and transaction behaviours according to itweb.co.za. Representatives from Absa Everyday Banking underscored the importance of these partnerships in creating a secure ecosystem for customers and advised vigilance in protecting banking credentials.

A closer look at Absa Pay

Absa Pay eliminates the need for customers to input bank card details on third-party sites during online transactions. Instead, customers select 'Absa Pay' on the merchant site and proceed through a secure Absa portal.

Official representatives from Stitch and Ozow expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with Absa to launch Absa Pay, highlighting its contribution to expanding digital payment options and supporting inclusivity in the financial landscape of South Africa.