Absa launches Masterpass digital wallet

The app is a MasterCard digital wallet that allows users to make contactless payments via their smartphone wherever Masterpass is accepted. Consumers can use the Absa Masterpass wallet to store MasterCard or other branded credit, debit or check card information, as well as shipping and billing address details. Currently, the service is available for online purchases; in-store capability will follow, according to a press release from the bank.

To make a purchase, consumers open the Absa Masterpass app on their smartphone and use the device to scan a QR code displayed on the merchants website (or, eventually, in-store POS). Then, they select a payment card and enter their bank PIN on the mobile device to complete the transaction.

The Absa Masterpass app is available even to non-Absa cardholders from the Google and Apple App stores.