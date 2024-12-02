Abra to support cryptocurrency trading across Europe

Thus, European users can now initiate direct transfers from European banks, offering one more point of entry into cryptocurrency investing. Previously, Abra wallets were funded using bank and wire transfers in the US as well as via American Express, Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards around the world.

The Abra wallet is non-custodial, meaning that cryptocurrencies and the wallet’s private key are held directly by the user. The Abra model is 100% peer-to-peer, with no middleman ever holding, managing or touching the users’ funds at any point in any transaction.

Along with the news of its support for SEPA, the crypto company has announced the addition of three new coins: Cardano (ADA), Basic Attention Token (BAT) and Tron (TRX) available in the app.