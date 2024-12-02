Abra, Simplex to reduce fees on crypto credit card purchases

The offer will reduce fees for investors across the globe to a rate of 4%, making it cheaper for retail investors to invest in digital assets. Abra’s app allows customers to invest in traditional stocks and ETFs using Bitcoin. Through the partnership with Simplex, Abra wants to increase the levels of exposure to cryptocurrencies.

Simplex is a licensed global payments processor, which allows merchants to accept credit card payments with 100% guaranteed fraud chargeback protection. The current integration with Abra provides fast access to crypto for users around the world using a credit or debit card. Once purchased, users can start investing in any of the 100 assets on Abra.