About half of taxi drivers in the Netherlands do not take card payments

According to a study commissioned by iZettle, 48% of the taxi drivers says sales have increased after being able to accept card payments. Out of the taxi drivers who accept cards, 85% says customers are positive or very positive to be able to pay by card.

Compared to other industries in the Netherlands as retail, catering and gas stations, the taxi industry is well behind in accepting card payments.

The Netherlands comes in third place in the list of the number of card payments per capita, according to the World Payments Report 2015 from Capgemini and Bank of Scotland, which appeared on 7 October.