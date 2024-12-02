About 80 per cent UK consumers demand GBP prices on websites

Older respondents were less likely to purchase items from websites that do not list their prices in GBP. The survey was performed together with Google Consumer Survey. 64% of respondents who were of the ages 18-24 refused to purchase from websites that fail to list their prices in GBP, while among respondents from the ages 25-34 the ratio rose to 71%, among respondents of the ages 35-44 the ratio was 79% and among respondents of the ages 45-54 the ratio rose further to 83%.

No less than 93% of the participants from the ages 55-64 reported that they do not purchase from websites that do not list their final prices in GBP, while the ratio climbed further to 96% among participants who were 65 and older.

Ofer Shoshan, Co-Founder and CEO at One Hour Translation, noted that “the UK consumer public has sent a very clear message to ecommerce sites all over the world that from now on prices must be listed in the local currency in order for local customers to shop online.”

In London, 77% of the respondents do not buy from websites that fail to post their final prices in GBP. Nevertheless, among respondents from the ages 18-24 in London, only 52% said they would not shop on such websites, as opposed to 81% of those from the ages 25-34.

Shoshan added that “many ecommerce sites are faced with low conversion rates of British visitors and find it difficult to turn UK visitors into customers. Now, it appears that we have found one of the keys to solving this problem. Not only do customers prefer to shop on websites in their native language, but at the least UK customers clearly prefer to shop in their own currency.”