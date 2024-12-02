ABnote partners SimplyTapp for integrated mobile solutions

The combined service is set to be hosted securely within ABnote’s certified global network of data centers and is set to support both standard secure element (SE) cloud implementations and token based solutions.

Founded in 2011, SimplyTapp creates open platforms that enable developers to leverage mobile devices for tap-payments and other real-world transactions. The companys first platform leverages host card emulation (HCE) in conjunction with near field communications.

In recent news, Tuxedo Money Solutions, a UK based provider of payment technology and prepaid cards, has partnered ABnote to expand its international presence.