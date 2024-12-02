ABnote, MeaWallet partner to deliver open loop mobile wallet solutions

MeaWallet’s cloud-based mobile payment platform is now fully integrated into ABnote’s Europay MasterCard Visa (EMV) payments platform and can provide a path to EMV-based payments.

The MeaWallet platform will provide an interface layer for ABnote’s wallet solutions that enables customers to enable payment services as well as other services like loyalty, coupons and more in a mobile wallet. The partnership allows existing and new customers to add branded mobile wallets and cloud-based digital mobile payment cards to their portfolio of card products. The open loop mobile cards will initially support MasterCard and Visa cloud based mobile payment schemes. This means that mobile cards issued using the solution will be accepted for contactless and remote payments at merchants around the world that accepts these schemes.

The digital mobile payment cards are using tokenization with cloud-based security and host card emulation (HCE) technology. The end-users just tap their smartphone at the merchant NFC-enabled POS-terminal to complete the payment. The service will work at all merchants that accept MasterCard PayPass and Visa payWave transactions.

MeaWallet is a technology provider of end-to-end managed mobile platform services and business components, enabling contactless and remote mobile services to banks, access control providers, mobile network operators and retailers. MeaWallet works with worldwide partners including IBM, Tieto, Elavon,PayEx, Retain24, ABnote, Visa and MasterCard to deliver a solution that supports access cards, coupons, loyalty cards, ID cards, tickets and mobile receipts as well as payments.

In recent news, ValueCard and MeaWallet have entered a strategic partnership to deliver open and closed loop mobile payment services to banks, retailers and MNOs in the Philippines.