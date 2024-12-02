ABN AMRO updates Tikkie app with Siri to enable payment requests

Tikkie is an initiative of ABN AMRO. Users can use the free app to send payment requests via WhatsApp. The message contains a link that the recipient can use to pay there and then. Payments go through iDEAL and the payer’s own bank. Anyone with a Dutch checking account can use Tikkie. One of the most useful features is that Tikkie works even if the recipient does not have the app. Tikkie has already been installed by more than 100,000 users.

Tikkie is the first Dutch payment app that uses Siri to respond to the user’s voice. Tikkie illustrates how important innovation is to ABN AMRO. The app was developed by a small team within a matter of months. ABN AMRO’s decision to implement Siri in Tikkie comes in response to the growing preference among users to operate their telephones using voice commands.