ABN AMRO signs extension with ACI to use its UP Retail Payments solution

ABN AMRO is leveraging ACI’s UP Retail Payments solution to accelerate its payments innovation strategy and meet the demands of its consumer and corporate customer bases.

ABN AMRO is a long-term ACI customer that also uses the UP Payments Risk Management solution. With UP Retail Payments, the banking can create new revenue streams in the competitive market and achieve cost savings by migrating to a more cost-efficient IT platform. ABN AMRO can also extend its investment in ACI payments infrastructure to add new payment types, address emerging requirements such as open APIs, and prepare for future innovation.

