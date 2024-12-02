ABN Amro launches Tikkie to enable mobile payments via WhatsApp

Tikkie is an ABN Amro initiative and it is usable by all Dutch customers with a checking account in the Netherlands. The app enables users to select a person from their WhatsApp contacts to send a payment request alongside a one-click link to the Dutch online payment service iDeal. Funds transferred over iDeal are automatically credited to the customers current account.

The app is available for both Android or iOS devices.

Recently, ABN AMRO announced that it will open the Econic innovation hub in Eindhoven for fintech, according to financemagnates.com.