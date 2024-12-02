Users can set up a Groepi in the app and invite other members to join the collective and share their costs. Friends and family can be invited into the group by various means, including by WhatsApp. Tikkie then takes care of the maths.

Tikkie's officials explained that the new functionality is handy for one-off events, such as a night on the town with friends, as well as long-term spending, such as keeping track of the shared costs incurred within a household.











ABN Amro supports educated spending

Children’s financial education app Gimi has partnered with ABN AMRO to help educate young customers about personal finance and provide them with a safe platform to handle their bank accounts, according to FinancialIT.