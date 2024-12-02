ABN AMRO and Buckaroo join forces



According to the official announcement, by joining forces, ABN AMRO and Buckaroo will be able to serve this client group even better with banking expertise and innovative payment solutions. The partnership will also strengthen the positions of both parties in payment service provision.











The payments market is developing ever faster, with digitalisation, convenience, speed, flexibility and security high on the list of users’ needs. As part of the new collaboration, Buckaroo will be taking over all PIN transactions carried out by ABN AMRO clients. The transfer will take place in phases and will enable brick-and-mortar retailers and webstores to use a wide array of financial services that make in-store and online payments even easier.





Direct benefit for clients

The collaboration between ABN AMRO and Buckaroo is expected to benefit clients directly, giving them access to a wider range of payment services including PIN terminals, credit cards, and online payment methods such as PayPal, Klarna, Riverty, Sofort, Bancontact, and Apple Pay.







Moreover, retailers are able to use extra services to optimise in-store and online payments thanks to the technical integration options offered by online platforms like Magento and Shopware. The official press release continues to state that Buckaroo and ABN AMRO share the ambition to further grow their portfolios of both SME and large corporate clients in the coming years.





About ABN AMRO

Based in the Netherlands, ABN AMRO is a bank for retail, business and private banking clients, offering a full range of financial products and solutions. The bank's focus is on Northwest Europe. ABN AMRO’s purpose is Banking for better and serves over 5 million clients and employs over 24,000 people.







About Buckaroo

Based in the Netherlands, Buckaroo is a provider of online and in-store payment solutions in the Netherlands and Belgium. Buckaroo serves more than 30,000 corporate and SME customers with the development of their payment strategy and handles a total trading volume of over 14 billion euros. Since the acquisition of SEPAY, Buckaroo has its own network of 20,000 fixed and mobile PIN terminals. Buckaroo is owned by Keensight Capital, a European investor in fast-growing tech and healthcare companies.

