ABN Amro and allies invest EUR 14 mln in CrossLend

The fund has also agreed a partnership with this digital cross-border lending marketplace. ABN Amro says the partnership should help improve access to international capital for Dutch companies.

CrossLend platform facilitates investment in European loans while at the same time making available the capital so attracted.

For investors, the marketplace offers an opportunity to build a diversified portfolio of loans. Meanwhile, for lenders, it offers additional possibilities to expand their lending.

In addition to CrossLend, DIF has six other companies in its portfolio: Dutch player Ockto, solarisBank, US fintechs Cloud Lending Solutions and BehavioSec, Tink in Sweden, and an unnamed blockchain initiative in trade and commodity finance.