Abila enters partnerships with Vantiv and Sage Payment Solutions

The partnerships will provide integration with Abila’s cloud-based netFORUM Enterprise and give customers a choice when it comes to payment processing options.

Vantiv and Sage Payment Solutions both provide all-in-one payment management systems that fully integrate with netFORUM Enterprise. Both systems allow organizations to accept multiple forms of payment and sell in multiple places.

Abila is a provider of software and services to associations and nonprofit organizations. With Abila, solutions association and nonprofit professionals can use data and personal insight to make better financial and strategic decisions.