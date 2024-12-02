Abercrombie & Fitch integrates with Venmo

As of August 7, 2018, Venmo will be among the payment options in the customers shopping bag on both the Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister iOS and Android Apps. A&F Co. is the first specialty retailer to offer customers the ability to purchase products directly though their Venmo account.

Abercrombie & Fitch has chosed Venmo, as they believe it’s a preferred payment option among its millennial and Generation Z customer bases. At the same time, the company aims to provide seamless experiences, from product discovery through to checkout and fulfilment and Venmo seems to be a good fit in this matter, according to Joanne Crevoiserat, COO of Abercrombie & Fitch.