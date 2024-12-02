ABBYY brings AI to Quantons RPA solutions

Quanton will be a value-added reseller of ABBYY’s offerings, which use artificial intelligence to enable customers to find, extract and action information and data from written language including emails, forms and images.

ABBYY solutions capture information at the front end, analyse and route it to the right processes to provide cognitive intelligence. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of business processes across organisations of any size and industry, including content intelligence for RPA, accounts payable automation, customer experience management, input management for SAP, mobile capture, document archiving forms processing, eDiscovery and intelligent text analytics.