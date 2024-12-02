Abba Payments launches digital wallet









The Abba Wallet is a peer-to-peer mobile payment service for the African continent that allows contactless in-app, online transactions on mobile devices. The app provides a variety of authentication methods, including PINs, Passcodes, QR codes, and biometrics like fingerprint recognition.







Currently released for internal testing, this version of Abba Wallet is compatible with Android mobile devices, providing customers with the ability to send and receive money in real-time and engage in several other financial activities.





Abba Wallet’s features

From all Abba Wallet Verified Accounts, users can complete money transfers up to USD 50,000 in a single transaction, with only the senders having to pay a fee, while receivers do not pay anything when accepting the funds. Also, all withdrawals from the Abba Wallet to personal debit cards are free of charge. According to officials, the new solution aims to eliminate the restrictions of accessing money all over Africa, as well as to enhance business and cross-border trading.



Moreover, the Abba Wallet Events feature allows users to raise funds through their contacts or the community of the app to meet their needs including weddings, funerals, school fees, church events, and community projects, among others. The app aims to improve businesses and increase productivity, while also enhancing daily living standards for families in Africa. The company plans to release the iOS version of the app in the upcoming period, maintaining the same features as the Android version.



Representatives from Abba Payments stated that the app aims to provide a safer, more secure, and faster method of sending and receiving money and buying and paying for goods and services in Africa and beyond. Abba Wallet was developed to improve the user’s shopping experience, presenting a variety of online and offline payment options comprising direct cash transfers, QR code scans, and others.



The app also allows users to transfer funds from any location in Africa, in local currencies that can be converted into the currency of choice. With this, the company wanted to improve cross-country trading, offer flexible management of fundraising events, and eliminate the issues of physical fiat currencies.





More information about Abba Payments

As a subsidiary of the US-based Abba Platforms, Abba Payments develops and operates the multiregional, multicurrency electronic payment system Abba Wallet in Africa. The company’s technology offers multiple payment methods to customers, including debit cards, credit cards, USSD codes, email, and net banking, to create a more secure payment environment.