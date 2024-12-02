AbandonAid and ePaymentAmerica join forces for online cart abandonment solution

As per the agreement, AbandonAid will now be featured in the company’s eSuite database of recommended products and services, making the suite of cart recovery tools and technology available to merchants working with ePaymentAmerica.

According to James Oppenheim, CEO of AbandonAid, cited by online media outlet Digital Journal, with cart abandonment rates reaching all-time highs of up to 78%, online merchants are compelled now more than ever to implement cart recovery solutions.

ePaymentAmerica is a payment processing organization that provides the ability to process transactions on a global payment platform, and a next-day funding to merchants.

AbandonAid is a provider of online abandoned cart and process recovery solutions. In addition, AbandonAid powers

CartGrader, a diagnostic tool providing online merchants with actionable data insights around their abandonment problems and checkout processes.