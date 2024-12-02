Abacus unveils integrated corporate travel booking platform

With Abacus Travel, customers now have an integrated solution that combines customizable travel booking controls with the power of real time expense reporting. Abacus Travel is based on booking technology from NuTravel, which was purchased in 2018 by expense management company Certify, parent company of Abacus.

With Abacus Travel, an employee’s approved booking will immediately turn into an expense within Abacus’ real time expense reporting software. Finance teams gain pre-booking controls with automated policies and immediate visibility into their largest area of employee expenses. Employees get an easy-to-use platform, automated expense creation and faster reimbursements.

With the introduction of Abacus Travel, Insights, Abacus’ built-in reporting tool, will now be powered by comprehensive travel spending data. With just a few clicks, finance teams can see the complete picture of their company’s travel spend, surfacing takeaways such as the cost of visiting certain clients or the most frequently used travel vendors.