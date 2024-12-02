Abacus presents Abacus Deep for digital accounting

Accounts payable and receivable documents as well as payments can be processed autonomously. At the centre of the data exchange between different deep technologies is the deep box, which is provided by the Abacus subsidiary Deepcloud.

This electronic mailbox exchanges documents, information and payments between customers, suppliers, trustees, banks, insurance companies and administrations. Another innovation in Abacus Deep is the integration with the digital bank Yapeal. Other new features are financial and investment planning, management, and maintenance.