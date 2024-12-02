ABA, JCB partner to enable payment acceptance in Cambodia

This partnership will enable JCB Cards to be used at ABA merchant network across Cambodia, which will provide greater convenience to JCB cardholders. JCB has been expanding the issuing business in the ASEAN countries including Cambodia. JCB and ABA plan to expand the partnership to all ABA merchants including acceptance at PayWay online payment platform and ATMs by the end of 2021.

ABA merchants and JCB cardholders will be able to broaden their payment opportunities through our extensive networks across the country. ABA officials have stated that the acceptance of JCB Cards in ABA merchants will increase the convenience to their customers in and outside of Cambodia.







